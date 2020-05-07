Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to see big numbers, and has now surpassed 11 million copies sold worldwide since March (via Game Informer).

Nintendo has disclosed its latest financial earnings report, and the Switch is still printing money for the company. Lifetime sales of the console has reached 55.77 million, seeing a rise of 60 per cent year-on-year. First-party titles are the golden geese, and the top eight Switch games are:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 24.77 million units Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 18.84 million units The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 17.41 million units Pokémon Sword & Shield - 17.37 million units Super Mario Odyssey – 17.41 million units Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu!/Eevee! – 11.97 million units Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 11.77 million units Splatoon 2 – 10.13 million units

Though the success of New Horizons is tough to undermine, Animal Crossing has not bested other IP like Mario, Pokémon, or Zelda. However, there is a lot of the year left, and the rolling seasonal update for New Horizons may maintain interest in the game for a long time. Pokémon Sword & Shield will be getting the Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra expansions later this year, and imaginably sales will increase slightly in response. Moreover, there is an unknown Switch game which is said to rival Fortnite and Splatoon and push the hardware “to its very limit.” In any event, it is smooth sailing for Nintendo, in spite of Switch shortages earlier this year.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

