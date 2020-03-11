There’s a new Switch game with an unknown developer and publisher, and it’s said to push the hardware “to its very limit.” (via Gematsu).

“A new action game epic to follow Splatoon and Fortnite,” its existence was revealed in the latest issue of Monthly CoroCoro Comic, and will launch some time this year in Japan. The game will be set in “a new world that utilizes Switch’s performance to its very limit,” and “battles break out between skyscrapers” in the middle of a city that looks a lot like New York. Additionally, key art of the game was shared in the feature, which depicts a young boy and a strange creature.

We don’t know much more than that, for now. There will be a manga adaptation of the game, and we’ve got everything crossed that the game gets a worldwide release. To rival the success of Splatoon and Fortnite is an exceptional claim, and it’s certainly one to watch. We’ll keep you in the loop.

