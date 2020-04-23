Patch 1.2.0 for Animal Crossing: New Horizons adds Leif, Redd, new aloha shirts, and a new area of the Museum.

The update begins Nature Day in the game, which celebrates the environment with new foliage options. Leif is a sloth merchant who sells flower seeds and bushes to the player to decorate their island. Today, he’s stood outside Resident Services peddling his wares, and like Kicks and Labelle, he’ll appear again every so often with a new collection.

Redd, the crafty con artist, is now on board his own (probably) pirate ship. He’ll rock up at the edge of the island to sell artwork and furniture to the player, but there is a chance that the pieces he offers are not… legitimate. If they are the real deal, Blathers will happily accept them to the new gallery that has been built into the Museum.

Moreover, patch 1.2.0 makes outdoor radios and speakers independent of each other. Previously, these items would synchronise to only play one song, but volume was adjustable. Now, players will be able to listen to K.K. Lament at one end of the island and jam along to Bubblegum K.K. at the other end. Also, new Nook Inc. aloha shirts in coral and green are available for 600 Nook Miles in the catalogue. These are identical to Isabelle’s and Timmy and Tommy’s shirts, and they’re perfect for the warmer weather in the northern hemisphere.

Sadly, the interest rate for Bells deposited in the Nook Account has been decreased in patch 1.2.0. To soften the blow, Nook Inc. has given a Bell bag rug away to its customers, though this just reminds me of the Bells I’m no longer earning. But, thanks. Finally, the update gets future seasonal events lined up and addresses technical hiccups “to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available for the Nintendo Switch.

