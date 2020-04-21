Nintendo has announced Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting free updates that add expansions to the Museum, and new seasonal events throughout the summer.

Redd returns, but he rocks up to the island in his very own pirate ship. Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler offers furniture and rare artwork and sculptures, and these may be donated to the Museum for its new gallery wing. In previous games, Redd’s goodies were sometimes forgeries, and it is supposed that there is a chance that the player will be swindled by the crafty character.

Also, there are seasonal events on the horizon. The Nature Day event spans April 23 to May 4, and celebrates the environment for Earth Day. Nature Day provides themed limited-time activities, like planting bushes, which reward the player with Nook Miles. The May Day event begins on May 5 and ends on May 7, and offers new islands with May Day Miles and Tickets. Towards the end of May, the International Museum Day celebrates the discoveries and knowledge gained from the island’s Museum. This takes place from May 18 to May 31, and the player can collect stamps that count towards a Stamp Rally.

Lastly, the Wedding Season event tasks players with the perfect photoshoot for adorable anniversaries, one of which is between Reese and Cyrus. This occurs throughout June, and all of the aforementioned is free to all players.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now for the Nintendo Switch. Watch the announcement for the April update below.



