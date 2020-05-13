Riot Games has banned almost 9,000 players from Valorant for underhanded methods in matches (via GameSpot).

Its closed beta has been available for those who have been offered a beta key or snapped one up from “specific Valorant streams.” The Vanguard software, which is mandatory for all Valorant players, attempts to track and identify dishonest gameplay and flag these players up to Riot Games. Some may be unhappy with the use of the kernel driver, but it’s certainly doing the job. It is unclear whether these 8,878 players have been permanently banned or temporarily banned, but it should discourage others from trying to undermine the experience of Valorant for all players.

Valorant is coming to PC this summer.

