After revealing co-operative Xenomorph shooter Aliens: Fireteam earlier this week, developer Cold Iron Studios has shown off footage comprising of an entire mission from the game.

The video comes care of IGN, with editor Ryan McCaffrey playing with Cold Iron's CCO Matt Highison and CEO Craig Zinkievich behind the controls. Playing an early mission set on an orbital refinery, we get a good look at some of the environments, weapons and, naturally, enemies that'll we'll be facing off with in the game, including some species created specifically for Aliens: Fireteam such as the explosive Burster which showers unfortunate humans with its acidic blood.

You can check out the full 25-minute video for yourself below. Aliens: Fireteam is scheduled to launch in Summer 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.