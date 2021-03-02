Developer Cold Iron Studio's long-awaited Aliens game has finally been formally revealed as Aliens: Fireteam, a co-operative third-person shooter set for release on PCs and consoles this summer.

Set in the famous movie universe 23 years following the original trilogy, you'll be playing as a Colonia Marine station aboard the USS Endeavor with you and up to two other friends (who'll be replaced by bots if you choose to go solo) will be battling over 20 different enemy types, that's said to include 11 different types of Xenomorphs from the spectrum of the iconic creature's lifecycle, naturally including Facehuggers, Praetorians and more. Each of these foes is said to have its own intelligence and strategies that you'll have to adapt to if you want to get out alive.

On your side, you'll be able to pick from one of five classes including Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon and each of those will, of course, have their own abilities and character perks. An arsenal of 30+ weapons and more than 70 mods and attachments are promised, alongside a unique "Perk Board" that you can use to modify and improve your abilities alongside a "Challenge Card" system that promises to mix things up in Campaign missions to ensure you don't have the same experience twice.

It's been known for some time that Cold Iron Studio have been working on an Aliens game, with many thinking Alien: Blackout would be revealed as the title back during the Games Awards as far back as 2018 until that was revealed as a mobile title. License holder Fox later reassured disgruntled fans not to worry and promised that more Alien games were on their way and now at last more than two years later, it seems we finally have a game in sight.

Aliens: Fireteam is set for launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC later this Summer, and you can check out the reveal trailer for yourself below.