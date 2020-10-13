Xbox has revealed the games heading to the Xbox Game Pass service on console, PC and Android for the remaining weeks of October.

Later this week—October 15—sees four games added to the service, with updated RTS classic Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition on the PC version of the service alongside wonky climbing challenge Heave Ho and The Swords of Ditto, Mormo's Curse. Console and PC subscribers can also enjoy JRPG Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition while Android, PC and Console players will be able to try their hand at neo-noir platformer, Katana Zero.

On October 21 roguelite platformer Scourgebringer arrives on the Xbox Game Pass service on console, and it's joined by Cricket 19 on October 22 for those of you who like a classic bit of sporting simulation action. Finally, also on October 22, action-puzzle platformer Supraland lands on the service for consoles.

As for the games leaving, you'll want to give Felix the Reaper (Console & PC), Metro 2033 Redux (Console & PC), Minit (Console & PC), Saints Row IV Re-Elected (PC) and State of Mind (PC) a go before October 15 when they'll depart followed by After Party (Console), LEGO Star Wars III (Console), Rise & Shine (Console), Tacoma (Console & PC), The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game (Console & PC) and The Red Strings Club (PC) leave on October 30.

Don't be too downhearted though, because EA Access will be joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in November.

(via Xbox Wire)