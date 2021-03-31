Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has abanonded plans to make a standalone multiplayer title set in the Cyberpunk universe as the studio's next major release.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the news came as part of a strategy update for the company, with president and joint CEO Adam Kicinski saying "Previously we hinted that our next triple-A would be a multiplayer Cyberpunk game, but we have decided to reconsider this now. Given our new more systematic and agile approach, instead of primarily focusing on one big online experience or game, we are focusing on bringing online into all of our franchises one day."

Though a standalone multiplayer Cyberpunk title had never been out-and-out confirmed, the developer had previously said that that the multiplayer for the game would be a "seperate dedicated production" and would have revealed more once the team had the main Cyberpunk 2077 game and DLC out of the way, although of course the game's rocky launch period appears to have caused the studio to reconsider its plans and change course.

However, that doesn't mean Cyberpunk multiplayer is off the table altogether. "Regarding online, we are changing our approach," Kicinski later said in a conference call following the release of the above video, "So we want to have online in our future games, definitely, but step by step. So, we are working on specific features enhancing our single player [games], but we are not working on releasing the next game [as] a big online experience. So, we will be enhancing our single player games with online experiences."

He subsequently added "Actually, we started working on online components over two years ago and we just continue. The only change is that we continue to work on it not as a main production line but as a supportive production line together with our single player productions, but we believe that our ideas, once they will be revealed, will be very exciting for gamers as an extra experience in our world which fits our single player games."

Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer has been promised for some time having first being confirmed in 2019, but we were updated even as far back as January 2020 that we wouldn't see it before 2022 at the earliest. In the meantime, the singleplayer RPG has just released its latest 1.2 patch.