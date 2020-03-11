A new Tony Hawk game might be happening, because art punk band The Death Set revealed that it has licensed five songs for a “Tony Hawk 2020” game (via Push Square).

Still, it isn’t confirmed. These are only suppositions, and Activision is yet to acknowledge the reports on a new game. The last Tony Hawk’s title to be released was Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 in 2015… and history isn’t kind to that game. The licensing deal between Tony Hawk and Activision was going to expire that year, and therefore, the project was only developed within a few months and launched in a buggy, glitchy, unfinished state. Expectedly, the game didn’t perform well commercially or critically, and many feel that the series flew too close to the sun.

However, a new game in 2020, or even a remake of the original game, might get a warm welcome now that the dust has settled. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

