A MediEvil 2 remake could be in consideration, as surmised from a tweet from the composer of the original MediEvil series and the MediEvil Remake (via games radar).

Rich thought that 2019’s MediEvil was a wonderful remake of a cult classic. “There’s an inherent charm to MediEvil, not only in its weird and wonderful characters, but also in its deliberately off-kilter environments,” he said. “By today’s standards, MediEvil is a mite on the clunky side, but it more than gets by in its persistence as something genuinely unique, even two decades on.” The game did alright too, and was the fifth best selling game in its launch week, closing in on The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment.