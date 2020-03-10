2K Games is set to make new NFL games, but they won’t be anything like the Madden series (via Kotaku).

“The games will be non-simulation football game experiences,” said the publisher in a press release, which is suitably woolly. Electronic Arts’ Madden NFL series started in 1988, and spans more than thirty years of core titles and spinoffs. This would be the first competitor to the established career campaign games, and Electronic Arts has released its own statement regarding the new partnership.

“EA Sports is the exclusive publisher of NFL simulation games, and our partnership with the NFL and NFLPA remains unchanged. Our agreements have always allowed for non-exclusive development of non-simulation games on various platforms,” it clarified, iterating its commitment to gamers and NFL fans alike. “Madden NFL 20 is the most successful game ever in the franchise, and new modes like Superstar KO and our Madden NFL esports broadcasts are growing the fan base. We’ll be building on that momentum with more new and different experiences, on more platforms and with new ways to play, in the years to come.”

EA’s right to produce exclusive NFL simulation games will end in 2022. In the matter of 2K Games’ new partnership, the publisher has had its stake in other sports titles, like MLB, NBA, and NHL. Here’s hoping that these new NFL games aren’t using microtransactions as cornerstones of the experience.