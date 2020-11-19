Publisher Annapurna Interactive has announced that three of its games pencilled in for 2020 releases—namely 12 Minutes, The Artful Escape and Last Stop—will no longer make it out before the end of the year and are slipping into 2021.

If you need a refresher, 12 Minutes is a top-down interactive thriller starring the voice talents of Willem Dafoe, James McAvoy and Daisy Ridley about a couple who find themselves stuck in a 12 minute timeloop when a hitman comes to the door.

The Artful Escape, meanwhile, is a musical platformer that was originally intended to be a launch game for the Xbox One X back in 2017 - it'll also be releasing on PC. Finally Last Stop comes from Virginia developer Variable State and was last seen during last year's X019 event, where it was said to be a tale "centered on secret lives, the ties that bind, and how magic can be found in the mundane."

All three games are said by the publisher to have "come together throughout the year" and that it's "pretty much just polishing at this point" so hopefully we won't have too long to wait before we see them release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.