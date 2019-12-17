Rebellion has announced that Zombie Army Trilogy will be heading to the Nintendo Switch early next year.

The co-operative shooter will contain everything from the original 2015 console release of the game, as well as some new features exclusive to the Nintendo Switch including local 2-4 wireless multiplayer, motion controls, Pro Controller and HD rumble support, as well as support for Nintendo Online's friend invite system.

There's no specific date as of yet, but Zombie Army Trilogy is gunning for an 'early 2020' release on Nintendo Switch and will join the studio's recent releases earlier this year of Sniper Elite V2 Remastered and Sniper Elite 3 on Nintendo's console.