British developer Rebellion has just announced that it's bringing not one, but two more entire seasons of additional content to co-op zombie shooter Zombie Army 4: Dead War.

In a development update on the studio's official YouTube account, Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley confirmed the news, and revealed that 2 billion undead Nazis and 50 million undead Hitler clones have been slain by players since the game's launch some six months ago - check out our review here - and though there's still some content to come for Season One, Season Two is already well into development and will be released later this year followed by a Season Three of additional content to follow in 2021.

Though there's not much detail yet on specifics, a press release confirms that the two new seasons will include new campaign missions, character skins, weapons and more. What's more Rebellion also promise that there'll be additional free content on top coming for the game too.

You can check out the update for yourself below. Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Google Stadia.