Developer Rebellion has announced that undead shooter Zombie Army 4: Dead War will recieve a new-gen upgrade patch this week, bringing a raft of free improvements to the game when played on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

The first of these updates lands today for the PlayStation 5, and includes reduced loading times and a 4K and 60Hz with DRS (dynamic resolution scaling) enabled, meaning the resolution can drop to ensure a smooth image.

Meanwhile the Xbox Series X update lands on April 8 and will add a quality/performance toggle, offering two modes. Quality will, as with the PS5 update, offer a 4K targeted DRS resolution running at 60Hz and reduced loading times. Performance on the other hand will drop resolution down to 1080p but run at a whopping 120Hz on compatible display with HDMI 2.1 support. Finally, the Xbox Series S will be able to play the game at 1080p at 60Hz following the update.

On top of these, a patch for all formats will also be dropping with some more minor tweaks, inclduing balance changes for the mission Death Canal, cross-platform multiplayer for the Windows 10 version with Steam and Epic Game Store, new music, combat pieces and general gameplay pieces add across all formats and more, you can read the full patch notes here.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is out now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC (here's our review) and is available on both Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus this month.