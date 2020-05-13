Disco Elysium will now work with “ancient potato machines” so that more PC and Mac players are able to enjoy one of the most acclaimed games of last year (via GameSpot).

The Working Class update targeted lower RAM availability and older video cards, and other optimisations will ensure that the game runs smoother for all players. Also, “ancient potato machines” are the developer’s words, not mine. ZA/UM stated that it will continue to tweak Disco Elysium so that lots of computers will be able to play the game, regardless of their innards. “Show us your scrapheap calculators and rusty adding machines and we'll give it a go. Disco Elysium for all!” it pledged.

So, here are the newest minimum system requirements:

“New PC minimum:

Windows 7 and DirectX 11 compatible video card (integrated or dedicated with min 512MB memory). 2GB RAM, Intel Core 2 Duo, 20GB hard disk space.

New Mac minimum:

MacBook Pro: from mid 2009

MacBook Air: from mid 2012

iMac: from late 2009

Mac Pro: from late 2008

Mac mini: from 2009

* An OpenGL capable system

* The higher fan speeds are a normal effect, fans run faster when 20% or more of CPU capacity is used.

* These are the oldest tested machines, we cannot guarantee all different specs run but we tried to push specs as low as possible without sacrificing gaming experience.”

Additionally, the latest patch for PC version c9a92687 and Mac version 0cfead62 brings bundles of joy for players. These include:

“First - moved to a new version of Unity, which itself has tons of optimizations and goodies.

Hunted, found and fixed weird cases on some resolutions where the last word of the sentence was missing. Like …

Corrected some typos and some wordings, to mean things. To say stuff.

Literally, hundreds of optimizations throughout the game and graphics engine, to streamline the code and to make it less resource hungry. To reach a wider audience.

Fixed some animations - like fixing out of sync hands.

Fixed some other animations - running and walking around after consuming various liquids

Fixed broken menu navigation functionality. All that was accessible is still accessible.

Updated end-credits. Play it through to see some new names!”

Disco Elysium is out now for PC, and is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.



