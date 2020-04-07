Disco Elysium, the surreal RPG that met critical acclaim in 2019, is coming to the Nintendo Switch (via Nintendo Life).

The news comes from an interview with the game’s art director Aleksander Rostov and narrative lead Helen Hindpere during the BBC 5live’s ‘Game On’ podcast. Rostov stated jokingly that the interview was getting in the way of the design documentation needed to port the game to the new console. Hindpere qualified that the RPG will arrive on Switch “soon,” which could mean that the release of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ports could coincide.

“Death, sex, taxes and disco—nothing is off the table,” reads the game’s description. “Revachol is a real place with real challenges. Solve a massive murder investigation, or relax and kick back with sprawling side-cases. The detective decides, the citizens abide.” These skills that the detective employs are able to talk back to the player, and mixing and matching offers insights impossible in other playthroughs. Disco Elysium has been nominated for countless awards for its ingenuity, and won Best Narrative, Best Independent Game, Best Role-Playing Game, and Fresh Indie Game at The Game Awards 2019.

It also snapped up the award for Outstanding Achievement in Story at the DICE Awards 2019, and got recognition for its music and narrative at the BAFTAs 2020. Disco Elysium is out now for PC, and is on its way to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

