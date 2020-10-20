Sega has released a new 'Next Generation' trailer for upcoming madcap RPG adventure Yakuza: Like A Dragon, focusing on the improvements the next-gen version offers over the current gen.

If you hadn't guessed from the headline, it's a little tongue in cheek—mentioning "next-gen crustacean AI" and "optimised protagonist optimism" alongside the expected enhanced visuals and faster loading times—but reported improvements from recent previews online (such as this one from Digital Foundry) mean we also know the game will also include the ability to select from one of three visual modes for the experience you prefer; normal, a high resolution mode that aims for 4K at all times and finally, a mode for high frame rate that tries to maintain 60FPS.

The Xbox Series S/X version of Yakuza: Like A Dragon is set to arrive alongside the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC versions from November 10, followed by a four month wait for PlayStation 5 owners who'll then get to pick it up from March 2021.