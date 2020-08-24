Yakuza: Like A Dragon’s worldwide release is set for November 13, for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Sega celebrated the announcement with an utterly ridiculous trailer, titled “How Will You Rise?”. The game uses a turn-based combat system, which is totally unlike the other games in the series. The player is able to take on Jobs, which act like classic character classes in RPGs. For example, the Fortuneteller specialises in elemental attacks, and the Riot Police pack a punch, whereas the Idol buffs attacks with healing melodies and charm offences. Also, building friendships with the party unlocks powerful team ultimates and new abilities, and the hero rings magical summons up on his phone, like the mighty… crayfish.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is out now for PlayStation 4 in Japan, and comes to PC, PS4, and Xbox One on November 13. Its XSX version is arriving “on day one of its release” and its PS5 version is arriving “at a later date.” Watch the new trailer below.



