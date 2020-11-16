The teams behind the recent XIII remake release have issued an apology over the current state of the game following widespread player and media complaints and critcism, blaming the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for the game's woes.

In a joint statment posted to Microids' website over the weekend, the teams said that "players expectations have not been met by the launch version and we hear loud and clear the legitimate criticism and disappointment" and offered its sincere apologise to the fans, saying " In its present state, XIII does not meet our quality standards and we fully understand players’ frustrations."

"The pandemic has impacted the game’s production on many levels. Pivoting to home working for the teams has added unexpected delays in the development schedule and the QA process. We hoped we would be able to provide a Day One patch fixing all the issues but the development of this update is taking more time than expected."

The studios moved to reassure fans that they're working hard to resolve many of the issues and criticisms and will be deploying many patches over the coming days and weeks, with an initial one pushed out on Friday past to fix the game's most urgent issues including crashes and gameplay bugs. You can find patch notes on those over here.

The studios also promise a "detailed road map highlighting the upcoming free additions to the game" which will include new maps, weapons, skins and modes for the game's multiplayer. Will it be enough to turn the troubled fortunes of the remake around? Only time will tell.

XIII's remake is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.