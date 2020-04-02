Xbox’s Phil Spencer is confident that the Xbox Series X will be looked upon favourably by customers because its price is adaptable and competitive (via VGC).

In an interview with IGN, Spencer relayed the errors made with the Xbox One’s launch in 2013, and said that the current generation console was “out of position” in terms of both price and power. However, he said that the next generation of the Xbox won’t repeat those problems. “I feel good about the price that we’re going to be able to get to,” he affirmed. “I feel good about the price and the performance capabilities that we have with Series X. I feel incredibly strong about the overall package.”

With regards to the price, Xbox will be “agile” in reaction to its competitors. “We’re definitely going to be keeping our eyes wide open as we go towards launch, looking at what the competition is doing. But we have a plan and we feel very solid about our plan. We think it’s a winning plan… I feel that we’ve got a plan that can win,” elaborated Spencer.

Even if the Xbox Series X is cheaper than the PlayStation 5, the product itself needs to sing its own praises and convince the customer to choose it ahead of its competitor. “You’ve got to obviously be at a competitive price, you’ve got to have an offering that meets the needs of the customers that you want and in many cases exceeds the needs of what they expected, and watching the response [to Series X] I feel good about that,” said Spencer.

“But when I think about programs like Game Pass and how important I think that can be in a purchase decision for somebody, when I think about things like smart delivery, our backcompat program… we’re out there breaking some of the traditional tropes that are in the console gaming space because we’re trying to put the customer at the centre,” he added.