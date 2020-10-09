The next generation consoles are but a month away, so it's time for launch campaigns and Xbox has revealed their launch trailer for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles.

The first trailer in the 'Power Your Dreams' campaign, as it's being dubbed, is called 'Us Dreamers' and stars Oscar nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya (of Get Out and Black Panther fame) sitting down to enjoy some time with his new console. Cue a fancy CG sequence that features futuristic worlds, a cameo from Master Chief (naturally) and music from British singer-songwriter Labrinth.

The TV spot will premiere on US television this weekend during a broadcast of Sunday Night Football on NBC during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks at around 5:30 PT this Sunday, October 11.

In the meantime, check out the Us Dreamers advert for yourself below. The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are set to launch on November 10.