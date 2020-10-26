Xbox has released a new video showcasing what you can expect when you boot up your shiny new Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X console when it launches in November with a full "next gen walkthrough" demonstration.

If you've been keeping up so far, a lot of this video will be familar to you, showing off key features such as visual improvements to games like Gears 5, new features like Quick Resume, auto-HDR features on older games that never had support previously, a look at the Xbox Guide, the share functionality on the console's new controller and more — but it's a great first look for those who might be coming to the Xbox series of consoles for the first time with the Xbox Series S/X.

The video also covers some of the Xbox Game Pass features, such as how to access Xbox Game Pass games on the console —as well as the addition of EA Play that'll be coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no extra cost—and a look at the redesigned Xbox Store. It's also interesting to note that the video also confirms that the Xbox Series S/X consoles have new advanced networking hardware that should allow you to download games and content from the store much faster than on the previous generation devices.

You can check out the video for yourself below. Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are set for launch on November 10.