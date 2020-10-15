Xbox has announced the full list of 30 titles that will be available on the launch day of next-generation consoles Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for eager adopters who get their hands on one from day one.
The games are a mixture of new titles and those getting significant upgrades via Smart Delivery, and don't include the "thousands" of titles already confirmed to work on the new Xbox consoles via backwards compatibility.
In addition, the post on Xbox Wire also confirmed several other titles getting Xbox Series S/X versions before the end of the year, including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on November 13, Destiny 2: Beyond Light on December 8 and The Medium on December 10. Cyberpunk 2077 is also promised to take advantage of the Smart Delivery tech on its launch on November 19.
The full list of games that will be "fully optimised" for Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X on the November 10 launch are as follows:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)
- Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)
- Bright Memory 1.0
- Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)
- Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
- DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)
- Enlisted
- Evergate
- The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- King Oddball (Smart Delivery)
- Maneater (Smart Delivery)
- Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)
- NBA 2K21
- Observer: System Redux
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)
- Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- War Thunder (Smart Delivery)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)
- Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)