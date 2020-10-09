Bloober Team has announced that psychological horror The Medium is set for release on December 10.

The game, which comes from the Blair Witch and Layers of Fear developers, will explore a dual world inspired by Polish surrealist artist Zdzisław Beksiński, whose work the team closely studied to bring the game's "nightmareish atmosphere" to life. It also features music from famed Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka working with Bloober's own composer Arkadiusz Reikowski to help immerse your ears as much as your eyes.

Check out the release date trailer for yourself below. The Medium is set to launch for Xbox Series S/X and PC on December 10.