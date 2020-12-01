It seems like Nintendo is not the only company to update their console today, as Xbox has also announced their November update for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One machines is rolling out to console owners from today, bringing along a couple of new handy features and tweaks.

As per the Xbox Wire, the new update includes six new dynamic background options for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners, with some based on homages to older Xbox consoles with more promised in the future. Another very hand addition is the ability to open the Xbox Guide when a game is running and see if it's currently using Auto HDR for games that support that feature.

Elsewhere, an 'Optimised for Xbox Series X|S' badge will now appear on tiles for games that take advantage of the increased power of the new hardware, letting you see at a glance which of your games have got the next-gen treatment, Achievements have been consolidated into the Game Activity tab and you now have the ability to add family member accounts during your console setup, perfect if your new console is arriving for the family Christmas celebrations.

Finally, the November update now also allows you to view, add to Play Later and even pre-install certain games that are heading to Xbox Game Pass ahead of their actual launch on the service — allowing you to play them the moment they become available. The November update is rolling out now on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and Xbox One.