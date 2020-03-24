Xbox Live is undergoing “unprecedented demand” due to the number of people staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus, and the Xbox teams are “working diligently to ensure we can be there for our players.” (via Eurogamer).

The current global situation is strained owing to the pandemic, and health authorities stress that physical distancing, self-isolation, and keeping an eye on one’s well being will help contain the crisis. Plenty of people are gaming to keep themselves occupied, and in numerous countries, children have been taken out of schools and workplaces have shifted to remote working from peoples’ homes.

“I have previously stated that I believe gaming has a unique power to bring people together, to entertain, to inspire and connect us, and I believe that's even more true under these unique circumstances,” said Phil Spencer in a message to the Xbox community. “Many are looking to gaming to remain connected with their friends while practicing social distancing, and we are seeing an unprecedented demand for gaming from our customers right now.”

To that end, the Xbox teams are “working diligently to ensure we can be there for our players,” focusing on “actively monitoring performance and usage trends to ensure we’re optimizing the service for our customers worldwide and accommodating for new growth and demand.” In addition, Xbox has added a new Education to the Minecraft Marketplace, offering free educational content for parents to download for their children. This will be available until June 30, 2020.