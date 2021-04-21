Xbox has announced that from today over 50 free-to-play games will no longer require an Xbox Live Gold membership to play multiplayer online.

A statement on the Xbox Wire reads: "As part of listening to your feedback, this change will take place starting today, and all Xbox players will be able to access online multiplayer at no charge for a library of over 50 free-to-play games that support online multiplayer."

The lifting of the charge had first been revealed to be in the works back in January when Xbox decided to reverse a plan to raise the cost of Xbox Live Gold subscriptions. The scheme was first trialled for those on the Xbox Insider program last month, but today the move now applies to all Xbox owners.

You can find a full list of free-to-play games over on Xbox.com that'll be updated as more free-to-play titles and find the launch list of 50 games that Xbox Live Gold is no longer required to enjoy the multiplayer for below.