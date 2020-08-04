Xbox Game Pass—Microsoft’s Netflix-style games subscription service—is coming to mobile devices this September.

The announcement was made on an official blog post, which stated that the service will launch for Android devices and tablets on September 15.

The post reads, “As the world around us changes and entertainment is readily available no matter the device, it’s our vision to make games accessible in a variety of scenarios. All the experiences you expect on Xbox and your gaming profile travel with you on mobile, including your friends list, achievements, controller settings, and saved game progress.”

The service will use cloud gaming as part of the Game Pass Ultimate package, which costs players £10.99 per month.

The post went on to say, “Beginning September 15, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play more than 100 games from the cloud on their Android phone or tablet. Cloud gaming will launch in beta for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 markets to ensure stability as we scale the feature to millions of gamers.”

It’s an intriguing strategy, with Xbox Game Pass being front and centre for Microsoft’s next-generation strategy.