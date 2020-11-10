Xbox has revealed the next set of games and more coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next couple of weeks, and on top of the usual game offerings there's also a new perk offering a free 30-day subscription to Disney Plus via the Perks part of the service.

As previously announced, the headline addition this month is the addition of EA Play to the service from today on console, with EA Play also coming to PC on December 15. On top of the EA games available through the sevice, seven games including Madden 20, Unravel Two, The Sims 4, Dragon Age Inqusition, Mass Effect Andromeda, Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 and Mirror's Edge Catalyst are also playable on Android.

As for everything else; Gears Tactics heads to console and Android as of yesterday (it's already on the PC version) and then today sees Destiny 2: Beyond Light and Planet Coaster: Console Edition added on Android and Console alongside Tetris Effect: Connected which is also available on the PC version of the service.

Then on November 12, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered heads to Console and PC, Gonner2 is available on Android and Streets of Rogue releases on the PC service. Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer's Edition launches on Android, Console and PC on November 17 joined by Halo 4 on PC. Finally, River City Girls and Star Renegades join Xbox Game Pass on Android and Console (with the former on PC too) from November 19.

The games leaving Xbox Game Pass this go around are all departing on November 16, and consist of:

Darksiders III (Console & PC)

Munchkin (Console & PC)

The Talos Principle (Console & PC)

Tracks: The Train Set Game (Console & PC)

(via Xbox Wire)