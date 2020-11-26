Microsoft has made a statement addressing reports of third-party titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla performing worse on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S than their PlayStation 5 counterparts.

In the statement issued to The Verge, the company said it was "aware of performance issues in a handful of optimized titles on Xbox Series X|S and are actively working with our partners to identify and resolve the issues to ensure an optimal experience."

"As we begin a new console generation, our partners are just now scratching the surface of what next-gen consoles can do and minor bug fixes are expected as they learn how to take full advantage of our new platform. We are eager to continue working with developers to further explore the capability of Xbox Series X|S in the future."

One of the major reasons that seem to be given for the discrepency, despite the Xbox Series X being the more powerful machine on paper, has included the fact that manufacturing of the consoles didn't begin until later summer, as Phil Spencer revealed during an interview—again, with The Verge—that the company was "waiting for some specific AMD technology in our chip" to be available before they could begin. This meant third party developers creating games for both PlayStation and Xbox got a little bit of extra time with Sony's machine.

Theoretically, it won't be too long before the games start catching up on an equal footing; heck, just today Ubisoft has issued an update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla that, among other things, is said to incorporate an "improved experience" for the game on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.