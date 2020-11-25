PlayStation has announced the games on offer for subscribers to PlayStation Plus members for the month of December, and yes there's another for the PlayStation 5 as well.

The headline is the latest Worms game from Team 17, Worms Rumble will be landing on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 to offer 32 player cross-platform multiplayer shenanigans, and will be joined by EA's smaller scale 3v3 arena shooter Rocket Arena. Finally, we'll get to pelt around in our wingsuits as Rico in Just Cause 4. All three will be available from December 1 through until January 4, 2021.

If that wasn't enough, as per the annoucement on the PlayStation blog there'll also be a free online multiplayer weekend that unlocks multiplayer for those who don't have an active PlayStation Plus subscription between December 19 and December 20 in the games Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Grand Theft Auto V and FIFA 21. All you need is a copy of the game, and you'll be set.