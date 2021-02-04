Developer Cyanide Studios and publisher Nacon have sent out a launch trailer to celebrate today's release of World of Darkness brawler Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood.

In case you're not up to speed, the game puts you in the boots of Cahal, a werewolf from the Fianna tribe forced into exile when he can't keep his temper. That rage ends up serving him well however, when many years later the evil Endron International threatens to tear apart his family, his former homeland and, by extension, the world.

Cahal will be able to call upon his werewolf powers to take on three forms including Homid for stealth and hacking, Lupus form for exploration and infiltration and Crinos Form where he goes full beast and utilises his inner rage to tear apart opponents in his quest.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below, and Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood is out today on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.