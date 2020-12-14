Publisher Nacon and developer Cyanide Studios have released a new trailer for upcoming action RPG Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood.

The game, set in the World of Darkness universe, sees you take on the role of Cahal, a Werewolf who's able to change during gameplay between one of three forms: a human, a fast-moving, stealthy wolf and beast-like hybrid of the two known as a 'Crinos' for combat. You'll also have access to a 'Penumbra Vision' in all three modes which allows you to see plan out your attacks by highlighting foes and deadly silver weaponry, which you're naturally weak against.

In the video, Cyanide's game director Julien Desourteaux takes us through a couple of ways to take on the various missions in the game, utilising the different powers afforded by each form, which then also has a selection of stances and a frenzy meter built up with Rage that will allow you to pull off even more powerful attacks and combos.

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for yourself below. Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood is set for release on February 4 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.