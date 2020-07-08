Warhammer: Chaosbane is in development for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, to mark the series’ debut on the next generation of consoles.

Released in 2019, Chaosbane is the latest video game entry to the Warhammer Fantasy universe, and mixes old-school hack ‘n’ slash heroics with gorgeously atmospheric environments. Meant for cheerful yet cutthroat co-op play, players select one of four characters: a human soldier of the Empire, a High Elf mage, a Dwarf slayer, a Wood Elf scout, or a Dwarf engineer. In the game, the Empire is threatened by the onslaught of demons of Chaos, and stacking the squad's unique abilities will turn the tide in battle.

At the moment, it isn’t known when Chaosbane would release for the next generation, nor if it would come with any improvements or goodies for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players. Nevertheless, the next Xbox Games Showcase will be held on July 22, and it’s said to be pretty action-packed. Perhaps we’ll hear more about Warhammer: Chaosbane here, and we’ll keep you in the loop.

Warhammer: Chaosbane is available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and will launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

