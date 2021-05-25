Publisher Focus Interactive has released another new gameplay video for upcoming turn-based strategy Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground ahead of the game's release later this week.

This time, we get a whopping sixteen minutes of Campaign gameplay from the upcoming title, with game director Jeff Lydell and design director Ian Christy taking us through a mid-to-late battle in the game's campaign as the Stormcast Eternals, going up against the Nighthaunt army. We get a good luck at the tactical options and strategic manoeuvres at our disposal as well as many of the units we'll get to command.

The full game will see those two armies joined by the Maggotkin, and you'll be able to take each of them through their own campaign and unique units you'll have to master before you take battles online with friends and work your way through unlocking more than 500 different items for you to collect.

Check out the full sixteen-and-a-half minutes of footage for yourself below. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is set to release on May 27 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.