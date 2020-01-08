Wargroove’s Double Trouble DLC will be released on February 6 for PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One, as announced by developer and publisher Chucklefish (via Gematsu).

Along with the announcement, the developer also showcased some concept art of the expansion, which began to be brainstormed before the release of Wargroove. In this DLC, there is a new co-op campaign, three new commanders with individual Grooves, two new units, and public and private multiplayer lobbies for the online competitive quick-play maps. All of this and more is free for Wargroove players across all platforms, which is nice.

Last year, Chucklefish received criticism for casting white voice actors for the non-white characters in Double Trouble. “We appreciate everybody who took the time to share their concerns and educate us,” the developer said in a statement. It conceded that the voice actor announcement was “insensitive and poorly communicated,” but expressed that its casting calls are conducted in a manner that removes “unconscious biases.”

Wargroove’s Double Trouble DLC comes out on February 6 for PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One, with the PlayStation 4 version arriving “soon” after. Watch the launch trailer below.



