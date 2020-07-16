vrkshop is a virtual reality woodworking game from developer scopatgames, and it offers realistic and immersive tools and mechanics.

It’s in early access right now, and it’s compatible with the Valve Index, Windows Mixed Reality, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive headsets. In addition, it’s got seated, standing, and room-scale play area modes for however you like to play. As a woodworking simulator, the game has a range of tools, a functional chalkboard and hand calculator, and 17 different sizes of lumber.

“vrkshop is built around two different play modes: challenges and free play,” explained the developer. “As development continues, and new game mechanics are introduced, new challenges will be designed and provided for the player to complete.” At the moment, there are 10 projects to complete in the challenge mode, and a three-tiered project scoring system. Interestingly, the game does not use a snap-to or guide for how to cut or fasten the lumber, so players approach the challenge however they please. Finally, the free play environments are either in an indoor workshop or an outdoor arena, and players are encouraged to craft to their heart’s content here.

I think this is cool. It might not have been possible for people to get back to their hobbies, due to the pandemic affecting almost every industry around the world. vrkshop also might be an opportunity to try something new without the faff and cost of proper tools and materials, and I love the customisable pegboard and chalkboard.

vrkshop is in early access for VR, and will launch in 2021.

