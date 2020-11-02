Swedish developer Sharkmob is working on a battle-royale game set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, the studio has announced over the weekend.

Though details are yet thin on the ground, the company has released a teaser trailer for the project and it appears Paradox Interactive will be on publishing duties, which makes sense as they're also the publisher behind the upcoming RPG Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, which is also set to release next year.

Platforms and the like are yet to be announced, but Sharkmob itself was founded just three years ago by former The Division and Hitman devs, if that gives us any indication as to what we can expect. Presumably we'll hear more in the coming months, but in the meantime you can check out the short teaser below. The battle royale Vampire: The Masquerade title is aiming to launch in the latter half of 2021.