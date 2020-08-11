Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been delayed to 2021, announced studio Hardsuit Labs and publisher Paradox.

The anticipated new entry to the series requires a little more time in the oven “to ensure the best player experience possible,” and this is in fact the second delay to its development. The statement supplied by the two partners said that this was a “difficult decision,” and that there have been “organisational changes” to meet the new date. “We understand that this will be a disappointment to many of you, but we also appreciate how our ambition is echoed through many parts of the community,” concluded the announcement, and this is only one of the number of changes that the team is undertaking.

It is hoped that the studio uses this extra time to focus on fine-tuning the game, and to take the pressure of themselves and ensure a healthier work-life balance. Though I’m not too appraised of the Vampire: The Masquerade games, Hardsuit Labs and Paradox have drawn inspiration from Dishonored for the new game’s combat. And we all know that’s good news. “The majority of combat in Bloodlines happened in smaller environments and you had a third-person camera, which you couldn’t switch from in melee combat, that was usually three steps behind you,” explained senior producer Florian Schwarzer. “Something we focused on very early in development was making sure that your attack would always go hand-in-hand with movement… It’s one of those things where you focus on a thing and make it good.”

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 comes to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 4 in 2021.

