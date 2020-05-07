Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2 has been confirmed for the Xbox Series X in today’s Inside Xbox livestream.

We also got a new trailer to accompany the news, and the game is looking a lot smoother and a lot more sophisticated than the gameplay reveal at Gamescom 2019. It’s like it has been transformed! Ooo. Anyway, there will also be cross-generation saves for the sequel across the Xbox family, so players who play on Xbox One and snag the Xbox Series X upgrade won’t have to start from scratch. This sounds like a boon, because Vampire: The Masquerade games have multiplicitous characters who will change the course of the story as per player choices.

Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2 is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC later this year. Watch the new trailer below.