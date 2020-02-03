Cyberpunk 2077 likely isn’t coming to the Nintendo Switch because the game would be too much for the hardware, as stated by CD Projekt Red studio boss John Mamais (via DualShockers).

In an interview with OnMSFT, Mamais fielded the question of a portable port. ‘The Switcher 3’ seemed ridiculous, given the scale and fidelity of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. CD Projekt Red rose to the challenge, and the game runs comfortably at 720p and 540p when docked and undocked, respectively. It also arrived with the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine DLCs, and so would-be Witchers are able to take on Gaunter O’Dimm and the Beast of Beauclair, on the go.

Though The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has enjoyed success on the Switch, that doesn’t confirm a port is on the cards for Cyberpunk 2077. “Not as far as I know,” said Mamais. “I don’t know if Cyberpunk 2077 would work on the Nintendo Switch. It might be too heavy for it… But then, we did put Witcher 3 on it and we thought that would be too heavy too, but somehow we pulled it off.” It’s not an outright “no”, but it’s not a definite “yes”, either. The developer is currently crunching to get Cyberpunk 2077 out of the door, despite a lengthy delay. “We try to limit crunch as much as possible, but it is the final stage. We try to be reasonable in this regard, but yes. Unfortunately,” explained Adam Kicinski, CEO of CD Projekt Red.

Owing to the fact that the developer is working on the core game, its multiplayer, and one unknown Cyberpunk 2077 project, a Switch release is not going to be a priority at the moment. The Switch came out in 2017, and some time elapsed before we got ‘The Switcher 3’ in 2019. If CD Projekt Red wants to think about the Switch, it will be far into the future, after these projects in the pipeline are complete. It could even come to the new version of the Switch, which definitely isn’t arriving this year, but Nintendo never said “never”.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, and Xbox One on September 17, 2020.

