Nintendo has confirmed that there will not be a new Switch model arriving in 2020, which has been speculated upon for some time now (via VG247).

Taiwanese publication DigiTimes was the latest to stoke the rumours of a Switch ‘Pro,’ offering everything the current console does but with a bigger screen for higher resolutions. The Financial Times undermined the conclusions of the company’s third quarter earnings report, and stated that Nintendo is “stuck on pause.” Moreover, the coronavirus has actually impacted production of the Nintendo Switch in China, which was a new market that the developer had only just dipped its toes into. “The Switch, three years old in March, is teetering on the brink of becoming outdated. Rivals are launching smartphones and new consoles with the latest features, while cloud gaming poses challenges to the sector,” asserted The Financial Times.

Based on these facts, it seems that the developer should be thinking about a change of tack… but Nintendo dances to the beat of its own drum. President Shuntaro Furukawa broke the news in its earnings call, saying, “please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020.” That’s that, then. “Regarding Nintendo Switch, we believe that it is important to continue to communicate the appeal of both Nintendo Switch systems and expand the installed base. We feel that we have not yet fully communicated the special features and appeal of Nintendo Switch Lite, so we will continue to address this going forward,” he elaborated.

There is something interesting in his statement, though. The company has “no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020.” Resultantly, Nintendo could be considering making a new model, and releasing it in the future. With the success of the Switch Lite comprising a significant portion of the revenue earned in the third quarter, it’s not a bad idea. In any event, we’ll be waiting to see if the developer does come out with a new Switch, so watch this space.

