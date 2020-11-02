UK video game retailers across the UK are working out how to sell the next-gen Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles following the news that England is to head into a nationwide lockdown from Thursday due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

Due to the ruling, announced over the weekend by the UK government, most non-essential retail businesses will be forced to close their doors for four weeks until Wednesday December 2, which includes most video game retail outlets. Shops will still be able to offer a click and collect service as well as home delivery, meaning online pre-orders should still be safe, but it may be trickier to get hold of a console on launch day otherwise.

As spotted by Eurogamer, Game are tweeting to encourage anyone who has already pre-ordered in store to return to their local store and pre-purchase their console between now and Wednesday evening, when customers should be able to collect their console on launch day between 8am and 2pm. Those intending to purchase via Xbox All Access scheme will be contacted directly, the company has said.