Ubisoft has announced that it is to merge its existing Uplay and Ubisoft Club apps into a new multi-platform ecosystem known as Ubisoft Connect, that will bring together many of its games across multiple platforms when it launches later this month.

The new system is said to aim "at giving the best environment for all players to enjoy their games and connect with each others whatever the device" and will offer up cross-progression and even potentially cross-play in future live service Ubisoft titles. The dedicated webpage for the service promises that for most of its new games, you'll be able to start your game on one format—for example, PC—and then switch to console and carry across your progress seamlessly.

Already confirmed to be hooked into the service are upcoming titles Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals: Fenyx Rising and Watch Dogs: Legion—which the service will launch with—and it'll also retroactively afford a slightly paired back featureset with existing Ubisoft games including Rainbow Six: Siege. One thing to note is that challenges in previous Ubisoft games will be made inactive and won't be comptable with the new Ubisoft Connect Challenges on the service, and as a result all Rewards currently unclaimed in back catalogue games have been made free in those titles.

You can check out more details on the official FAQ or check out the video for the service for yourself below. Ubisoft Connect launches alongisde Watch Dogs: Legion on October 29.