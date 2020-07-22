Solidaires Informatique Jeu Vidéo, a French trade union, is collecting testimonies of sexual harassment, misconduct, and discrimination at Ubisoft for a lawsuit against the developer.

“These are not isolated cases and failures from the Human Resources department,” continued Solidaires Informatique Jeu Vidéo, and accused Ubisoft of fostering a company policy that “values its profits before the health and safety of its employees.” Maude Beckers, a labor lawyer who specialises in discrimination cases, will be spearheading the lawsuit with the help of the trade union. It assures “total confidentiality and legal support” for those who contact the organisation.

