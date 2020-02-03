Krome Studios has announced that Ty the Tasmanian Tiger will be released for the Nintendo Switch on March 31, with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions coming shortly (via Gematsu).

A classic platformer for the GameCube, PlayStation 2 and Xbox, the game got a lick of paint to bring it to PCs in 2016. Of course, it wouldn’t be right not to re-release the Tasmanian tiger into his natural habitat, and developer Krome Studios set up a Kickstarter to port its remaster to consoles. Once successful, the team started work on taking the high definition textures of the Australian outback to the Nintendo Switch. Now, we know that this version is on the horizon, and will touch down on the Nintendo eShop on March 31, 2020.

Moreover, Krome Studios was able to share that the PlayStation 4 version will follow the Switch version shortly, and that the Xbox One version will complete the collection “after that.” The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will have leaderboards just like the PC version, though it isn’t clear whether there will be cross-platform competition.

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger will launch on the Nintendo Switch on March 31. Watch the demonstration of the Switch version from Krome Studios below.



