Sega has announced that it'll be bringing two more expansions for madcap hospital sim Two Point Hospital to consoles later this year, as well as a new release that bundles them all up in a new Jumbo Edition.

The original console version released last year included the Bigfoot and Pebberley Island expansions, but those will be joined by the alien-themed Close Encounters and the eco-centric Off the Grid expansions, as well as a bonus couple of item packs in the Retro Items Pack and Exhibition Items Pack.

The Jumbo Edition will also coincide with a new free update for all players that adds Room Templates to the game, as well as Remix 1&2 which as the title suggests, remixes some of the game's most popular levels to provide a new challenge, with Hogsport, Lower Bullocks, Flottering, Mitton University, Tumble and Flemington all getting a shake-up.

You can check out a full breakdown of the new content, as well as a handy guide to what's in the Jumbo Edition in the full post on the Two Point Studios blog, meanwhile the expansions will be available to purchase seperately or as part of the new Jumbo Edition for Two Point Hospital which is set to launch on March 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.