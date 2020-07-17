The US Army has been stopped from advertising fake giveaways which would send Twitch viewers straight to a recruitment page (via Kotaku).

A report from The Nation exposes that the US Army Twitch channel posted a “giveaway” repeatedly in its chat. The prize was an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, but, when the link was clicked, it took the viewer to a recruitment page for the Army. The page had “no additional mention of a contest, odds, total number of winners, or when a drawing will occur.” As a result, Twitch has shut down the fake giveaways.

“Per our Terms of Service, promotions on Twitch must comply with all applicable laws,” said a Twitch spokesperson in a statement to Kotaku. “This promotion did not comply with our Terms, and we have required them to remove it.” Previously, the US Army Twitch channel was banning users who referenced war atrocities committed by the US Army. In response, the ACLU and other legal organisations have weighed in on the debate, stating that this is actually unconstitutional because the government (or a wing of it) cannot legally forbid freedom of speech.